Raytheon Gets $60M MDA Contract Funds to Transition SM-3 Block IIA Program to Production

Raytheon‘s missile systems business has received a potential $59.8 million contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency to obtain materials needed to begin the production of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA systems.
The modification also covers engineering and analysis services and brings the contract’s potential value to $694.3 million, the Defense Department said Monday.
DoD noted the company will aim to produce two SM-3 Block IIA all-up rounds each month, maintain engineering manufacturing readiness compliance and demonstrate tactical configuration readiness.
MDA obligated $13.8 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Work under the modification will take place at Raytheon’s facility in Tucson, Arizona, through March 2020.
