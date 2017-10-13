Elbit Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary is in discussions with the Customs and Border Protection over further deployment of company-made surveillance technology to help secure the southern border, Defense News reported Thursday.
The report said Elbit Systems of America aims to help the agency address the Trump administration’s border security requirements.
CBP awarded the company a $145.3 million contract in February 2014 to construct fixed sensor towers along with command and control center equipment for the agency to monitor U.S.’ southwestern border with Mexico.
Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, told Defense News the company and agency are in talks to expand the latter’s use of border surveillance equipment.
“Our parent company [combined with the U.S. subsidiary] have a lot of capabilities in that arena, and we’re working on how we can evolve what we’ve deployed thus far,” Horowitz added.
Report: CBP, Elbit Systems’ US Arm in Talks to Expand Border Surveillance Tech Deployment
