The Defense Department‘s Defense Innovation Unit Experimental and cybersecurity firm Tanium have transitioned a pilot project into a potential five-year, $750 million contract with the U.S. Army, Defense News reported Thursday.
The contract signed on Sept. 26 calls for Tanium to provide cyber monitoring support to up to 1 million Army endpoint devices such as desktop computers and laptops.
Ralph Kahn, vice president for federal affairs at Tanium, said the company’s platform works to detect the spread of a cyber vulnerability across all endpoints in about 15 seconds upon the detection of a bug in one system.
The contract has a one-year base term and four option years.
Raj Shah, head of DIUx, told Defense News he expects a large portion of the 58 pilot initiatives to move into production contracts.
Report: DIUx, Tanium Transition Cyber Pilot Program Into $750M Army Contract
