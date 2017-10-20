Keoki Jackson, chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin, has outlined technology areas where Lockheed plans to invest over the next two to three decades during an Oct. 11 roundtable, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.
Jackson said the technologies are classified into three categories, including the strategic technology thread areas that cover “anything Lockheed Martin will do… whether from undersea to outer space.”
The first category includes autonomy, directed energy, signal processing and communications, sensor technology and exploitation and advanced cybersecurity.
Lockheed also looks to finance “enabling technologies” such as data analytics, big data, advanced electronics and advanced materials and manufacturing, Jackson added.
The CTO noted that the third category is comprised of higher-risk emerging technologies, including quantum computing, cryptology and synthetic biology.
Report: Keoki Jackson Outlines Lockheed’s Tech Investment Plans
