Romania’s ministry of economy has inked a memorandum of understanding and cooperation agreement with General Dynamics to produce armored vehicles in the country, Govnet reported Tuesday.
The Romanian administration said in a government press release that the state-owned Mecanica Plant Bucharest will team up with General Dynamics to produce and deliver Piranha 5 vehicles for the Romanian armed forces.
The MOU sets preliminary cooperation guidelines and potential future actions to create an armored vehicle production joint venture between General Dynamics and Mecanica Plant Bucharest.
Romania-Insider reported Friday that General Dynamics’ European land systems business unit and the Romanian economic ministry also signed a memorandum to relaunch state defense contractor Romarm‘s Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti military equipment factory.
The UMB plant will manufacture components for the Piranha 5 units as well as house the vehicles’ assembly operations.
Reports: General Dynamics to Help Romania Produce Armored Vehicles
Romania’s ministry of economy has inked a memorandum of understanding and cooperation agreement with General Dynamics to produce armored vehicles in the country, Govnet reported Tuesday.
The Romanian administration said in a government press release that the state-owned Mecanica Plant Bucharest will team up with General Dynamics to produce and deliver Piranha 5 vehicles for the Romanian armed forces.
The MOU sets preliminary cooperation guidelines and potential future actions to create an armored vehicle production joint venture between General Dynamics and Mecanica Plant Bucharest.
Romania-Insider reported Friday that General Dynamics’ European land systems business unit and the Romanian economic ministry also signed a memorandum to relaunch state defense contractor Romarm‘s Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti military equipment factory.
The UMB plant will manufacture components for the Piranha 5 units as well as house the vehicles’ assembly operations.