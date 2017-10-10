Roboteam Launches ‘Interoperable’ UGV at AUSA 2017; Shahar Abuhazira Comments

A Roboteam unmanned ground vehicle was scheduled to launch Monday at the 2017 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C.
The company said Monday the Transportable Interoperable Ground Robot is designed to be modular to allow integration of add-ons, sensors and future technologies and is built as an all-weather system for all-terrain operation.
TIGR has six high-definition video cameras with day and night vision and a five-degree-of-freedom tactical manipulator to support explosive ordnance disposal, hazardous material incident response, subterranean and culvert exploration as well as survey operations for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
Roboteam CEO Shahar Abuhazira noted TIGR’s interoperability feature and functions targeted to meet the U.S. military’s critical needs and increase safety for soldiers in missions to counter improvised explosive devices.
The company will also launch its first flight-capable UGV named RSTR and the latest versions of its Individual Robotic Intelligence System and Probot at AUSA 2017.
