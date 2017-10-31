Saab has received an order to deliver additional Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon or NLAW systems to the Finnish defense forces within 2017.
The company said Monday the order stems from an option of a contract awarded in 2015.
The NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system designed to hit targeted tanks from above, and be used in a variety of environments.
The Finnish defense forces have been employing the NLAW for about 10 years as the system’s second export customer.
Both Finnish and Swedish forces used the NLAW in a recent joint military exercise conducted in Sweden.
Saab to Continue Anti-Tank Weapon System Delivery for Finnish Defense Forces
