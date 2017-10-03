Saab has received a contract to install an integrated communications system on the New Zealand navy’s future fleet replenishment ship.
The defense and security company said Monday it will equip New Zealand’s HMNZS Aotearoa tanker with the TactiCall platform that works to connect communication technologies regardless of radio band, frequency or hardware.
Electronic Navigation will perform in-service support under the contract as Saab’s partner in New Zealand.
The contract marks Saab’s second sale of the multi-level secure version of TactiCall.
Hyundai Heavy Industries currently builds HMNZS Aotearoa in South Korea to replace New Zealand’s HMNZS Endeavour tanker.
The new vessel will work to supply fuel, fresh water, equipment and ammunition to New Zealand’s defense forces as well as deliver goods to the Scott Base and McMurdo Station in Antarctica during the summer.
Saab to Deliver Comms System for New Zealand Fleet Replenishment Ship
