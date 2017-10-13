SAIC Extends IT Support for EPA’s Online Environmental Data Portal

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a bridge task order to extend the company’s information technology support for an Environmental Protection Agency website that offers public access to various environment-related databases.
The General Services Administration said in a justification notice posted Thursday on FedBizOpps it awarded the extension Sept. 28 for the company to further develop and implement updates to EPA’s Envirofacts portal and data warehouse.
The order has a base period of seven months that will run through May 1, 2018 and a six-month option.
SAIC currently helps EPA access data, cloud services and applications on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform under a third-party contract between the two companies.
The bridge task order covers project management; meeting and outreach; legacy Envirofacts databases and related web-based applications; data platform, data science and analytics; data visualization; geospatial analytics and application development; end user products/interface development; information technology technical documentation support; and transition plan.
