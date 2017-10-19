Kinetics Drive Solutions will serve as a subcontractor of Science Applications International Corp. on the production and deployment phase of the U.S. Marine Corps‘ Amphibious Assault Vehicle Survivability Upgrade program.
SAIC received an initial low-rate initial production contract to deliver additional AAV SU platforms equipped with Kinetics-built MD500 marine drive power-take-off and InfiniDrive HMX3000 transmission systems, Kinetics said Wednesday.
USMC awarded a potential $11.3 million contract modification to SAIC in August for rebuilding services on three command variant prototypes of the AAV SU vehicles.
The MD500 and HMX3000 technologies will offer land and water mobility for the AAV SU vehicles as well as support the platform’s ship-to-shore operations.
Jason Lim, CEO of Kinetics, said that the the contract represents trust in the company’s HMX3000 product and builds on Kinetics’ efforts to aid vehicle integrators and equipment manufacturers around the world.
SAIC Taps Kinetics to Support Marine AAV Production, Deployment Phase
