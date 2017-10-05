Salient CRGT Subsidiary to Provide VA IT Configuration Mgmt Support

A Salient CRGT subsidiary has received a potential four-year, $17.4 million task order to provide information technology configuration management services to the enterprise program management office at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Information Innovators Inc. will help EPMO manage change control, configuration environment and build engineering efforts as well as modernize, standardize and virtualize the Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture, Salient CRGT said Thursday.
The task order was issued under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation contract vehicle.
Salient CRGT said its National Configuration Management Support Services team aims to help protect VA’s IT operations as the department moves from development to maintenance of its mission critical systems.
