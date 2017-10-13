ServiceNow Survey: 77% of Federal Execs Say Intelligent Work Automation Tech Needed Within 5 Years

A new ServiceNow survey shows that 77 percent of federal government executives say their agencies need to increase use of intelligent automation platforms over the next five years to help address increasing workloads.
ServiceNow said Thursday it commissioned research firm Market Connections to conduct an online survey of 150 federal decision-makers in September and found that 41 percent of respondents said they need intelligence automation tools such as machine learning and artificial intelligence software within a year to deal with with rising work volumes.
The survey also showed that 77 percent of respondents said they spend at least a quarter of their work period on manual tasks such as emailing approvals and requests, spreadsheet updates, electronic document preparation and hand delivery of paper-based files.
Sixty-five percent of federal respondents said their agencies consider adopting intelligent automation platforms, while 41 percent said they think replacement of legacy systems would greatly affect agency’s efforts to field automation tools.
“Although government leaders and key IT policy makers have emphasized the benefits of adopting modern technology, many agencies are still clinging on to their legacy tools and don’t fully understand the advantages of using advanced automation,” said Bob Osborn, federal chief technology officer at ServiceNow.
“Federal agencies need to look at how the private sector is using advanced automation today and how they are able to cope with the rising volume of work.”
More than 50 percent of respondents cited analytics and performance reports generation as the top area that is likely to benefit most from the implementation of intelligent automation systems, followed by information technology service desks and security threat resolution.
