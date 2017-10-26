SPA Gets DoD Innovation Support Order; William Vantine Comments

William Vantine
Systems Planning and Analysis has secured a potential $26 million task order to continue to support Defense Department innovation efforts.
SPA said Tuesday it will provide expert analysis and assessment support to DoD’s Office of Net Technical Assessment as the department works to establish a new research and engineering organization.
The company will also support the Research, Development, and Acquisition Task Force under the task order.
“We are honored to support their goal to drive innovation and accelerate the advancement of the United States’ warfighting capability,” said William Vantine, SPA president and CEO.
Vantine added the company has supported DoD over the past six years
DoD awarded the order through the Analytical and Technical Services Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
