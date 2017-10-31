SPA Inc Opens New Satellite Office at Washington; William Vantine Comments

William Vantine
Systems Planning and Analysis Inc. has opened a new Washington-based satellite office that will be employed by the company’s Strategic Operations and Security Division.
The company said the office houses a secure storage room designed to accommodate classified material and a conference room that employs touch screen monitors and projectors to display data.
“SPA continues to look for ways to support our customers in the Department of Defense, and specifically those in the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs offices,” said Dr. William Vantine, president and CEO at SPA.
The new office is located along 12th Street in Southeast Washington D.C., across the Washington Navy Yard.
