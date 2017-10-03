Spaceflight has received a potential three-year, $5 million contract from NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center to provide launch and integration services.
The satellite rideshare service company said Monday the contract includes launch services for a maximum of 24 U-Class payloads in 2018 as well as options to provide services for up to 24 additional payloads in 2019 and 2020.
U-Class payloads are small space research satellites that are typically built by universities and nonprofit organizations using commercial, off-the-shelf electronic materials.
The payloads work to support NASA’s research in planetary exploration, Earth observation and fundamental Earth and space science.
Spaceflight offers rideshare launch options aboard various rockets such as Falcon 9, PSLV, Dnepr, Antares, Cygnus, Electron and Soyuz.
NASA Taps Spaceflight for Launch, Integration Services
