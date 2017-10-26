Rob Zitz, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Space Systems Loral‘s government systems business, has said Maxar Technologies will work to grow its business with the U.S. government through “persistent” intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings, Via Satellite reported Wednesday.
SSL’s parent company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates acquired DigitalGlobe earlier this month to create Maxar, a new entity that will offer integrated satellite, imagery and geospatial services to commercial and government customers.
Zitz told Via Satellite in an interview that Maxar aims to meet government agencies’ need for geospatial data as well as associated tools that can merge, collect and perform change detection with such information.
He believes the expansion of Maxar’s government business will be driven primarily by end-to-end services delivery, the report noted.
Zitz added that Maxar will combine MDA’s experience providing synthetic aperture radar support to the Canadian government with DigitalGlobe’s electro-optical work for the U.S. government.
SSL’s Rob Zitz: Maxar Technologies to Grow US Govt Business via ISR Offerings
