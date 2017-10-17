The State Department has approved a potential $29 million foreign military sale of Abrams M1A1 main battle tank hulls and engines to Kuwait.
Kuwait asked to procure 218 M1A1 tank hulls with 120-millimeter cannons, AGT-1500 engines and logistics support services for the country’s M1A2 recapitalization effort, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.
The request is associated with a $1.7 billion FMS agreement the State Department approved in December 2016.
DSCA noted that tank hulls under the proposed sale will come from U.S. inventory and the transaction does not require deployment of additional government or contractor personnel to Kuwait.
State Dept OKs Abrams Tank Hull, Engine Sale to Kuwait
