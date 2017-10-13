Strategy and Management Services has landed a potential five-year contract to offer administrative, customer service and technical support services for the U.S. Navy‘s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit TWO.
The company said Thursday it aims to aid EODESU TWO’s command and control missions which include the delivery of logistical services to EODGRU TWO, four EOD Mobile Units, the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit TWO and the EOD Training and Evaluation Unit.
EODESU TWO also provides support services such as ordnance, field services, facility maintenance, hazardous material handling, transportation, tactical communications, programming, boat and engine repair and maintenance for all East Coast-based EOD and diving salvage units.
“SAMS is excited to build a new partnership with the U.S. Navy and to increase our reach in the U.S. and demonstrate SAMS’ capabilities through our presence in Norfolk, [Virginia]” said Peter Judd, capture manager at SAMS.
Strategy and Management Services to Aid Navy EOD Expeditionary Support Unit
