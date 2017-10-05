Survey: 43% of State CIOs Cite Internet of Things as Top Emerging Tech Interest

A new joint survey by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, CompTIA and Grant Thornton has revealed that 43 percent of state CIOs are most interested in deploying internet of things platforms, among other emerging technologies, in the next three to five years.
The report titled “A New Engine: Driving Innovation in State Technology” also found that 29 percent of state CIOs cited artificial intelligence or machine learning as their top emerging technology interest; 10 percent eye digital assistants; and nine percent answered blockchain, CompTIA said Tuesday.
More than 80 percent of state CIOs said they lead or participate in cybersecurity policy creation, while 64 percent claimed they are directly in charge of program execution.
Approximately 25 percent of respondents said their states have metrics programs in place to gather, analyze and report data on security processes, performance and results, according to the report.
Nearly 70 percent stated that they have begun or plan to establish such programs.
The study found that 31 percent of CIOs believe state governments should update information technology job titles and classifications to attract and retain qualified IT personnel.
Seventy-one percent of respondents said the state IT workforce gap can be addressed through non-salary benefits such as “greater stability and diversity of experience.”
Only 17 percent of surveyed CIOs said their organizations have assigned a person to oversee IT workforce programs including talent management, recruitment, and employee development and branding.
The survey includes responses from state CIOs in 42 NASCIO member states and territories.
