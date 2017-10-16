Tri-Cor Industries has won a task order to assist the Defense Logistics Agency‘s J62LB enterprise test directorate in efforts to secure the integrity of DLA information technology assets as well as evaluate software and systems for agency customers.
The order was issued under the unrestricted portion of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $6 billion over eight years, TCI said Friday.
Terry Finchum, vice president of operations at TCI, said the company aims to help DLA test enterprise business applications that support agency business operations and missions.
DLA awarded 142 positions under the JETS procurement vehicle in late 2016 to help Defense Department components manage information technology operations.
Tri-Cor Industries to Support DLA Enterprise System Tests Under JETS Task Order
Tri-Cor Industries has won a task order to assist the Defense Logistics Agency‘s J62LB enterprise test directorate in efforts to secure the integrity of DLA information technology assets as well as evaluate software and systems for agency customers.
The order was issued under the unrestricted portion of the J6 Enterprise Technology Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $6 billion over eight years, TCI said Friday.
Terry Finchum, vice president of operations at TCI, said the company aims to help DLA test enterprise business applications that support agency business operations and missions.
DLA awarded 142 positions under the JETS procurement vehicle in late 2016 to help Defense Department components manage information technology operations.