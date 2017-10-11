Tripwire has helped the National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to draft a cybersecurity practice guidance on data integrity.
The draft guide, titled “NIST SP 1800-11, Data Integrity: Recovering from Ransomware and Other Destructive Events,” suggests methods for businesses to handle a data corruption incident within an information technology enterprise environment, Tripwire said Tuesday.
The document also outlines security recommendations from NIST and other standards organizations as well as seeks to help businesses recover from a breach with technology.
NCCoE published the draft practice guide on the center’s website and will accept public comments through Nov 6.
Tripwire, NCCoE Collaborate on Data Integrity Guide Development
Tripwire has helped the National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to draft a cybersecurity practice guidance on data integrity.
The draft guide, titled “NIST SP 1800-11, Data Integrity: Recovering from Ransomware and Other Destructive Events,” suggests methods for businesses to handle a data corruption incident within an information technology enterprise environment, Tripwire said Tuesday.
The document also outlines security recommendations from NIST and other standards organizations as well as seeks to help businesses recover from a breach with technology.
NCCoE published the draft practice guide on the center’s website and will accept public comments through Nov 6.