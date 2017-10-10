Triumph Group to Continue Gearbox Supply for MD 530 Attack Helicopters

Triumph Group has signed an agreement to supply main and tail rotor gearboxes for attack helicopters that MD Helicopters will build for the U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers.
The Army awarded MD Helicopters an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce up to 150 armed MD 530 scout attack helicopters over five years, Triumph said Monday.
MD Helicopters also received an initial order under the contract to deliver 30 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters to Afghanistan’s air force.
Triumph noted its integrated systems and geared solutions business in Macomb, Michigan, will manufacture gearboxes for MD Helicopters through 2022 in support of the IDIQ contract.
The Macomb facility has produced MD 530F components since the mid-1990s.
