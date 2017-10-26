U.S., Canada, EU Certify Honeywell Satcom Tech, Connectivity Service for Helicopters

U.S., Canadian and European aviation regulatory agencies have approved Honeywell‘s satellite communication system and cabin connectivity service to facilitate Wi-Fi access onboard multiple helicopter models.
Honeywell said Wednesday it received a Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certificate for the use of Aspire 200 satcom technolology on Airbus AS350 and Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.
Transport Canada and the European Aviation Safety Agency certified the company’s satcom platform for Bell 429 and Leonardo AW139 helicopters, respectively.
Honeywell also filed an FAA CTC application to integrate the technology with Bell 429 and applied for EASA approval to install the platform on Bell 429, AS350 and UH-60.
The Aspire 200 is a satcom system designed to provide high-bandwidth connectivity for helicopters.
Honeywell also provides other connectivity products that supplement the Aspire 200 such as the GoDirect Cabin Connectivity service designed to facilitate real-time communications activities including video calling and emailing.
