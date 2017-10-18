Bigelow Aerospace has teamed with United Launch Alliance to launch an outfitted expandable module in 2022 to serve as a lunar depot or habitat.
ULA said Tuesday it will launch B330 onboard a Vulcan 562 configuration rocket to low Earth orbit, where Bigelow Aerospace will outfit the module as well as assess its capacities as a habitat.
The Lockheed Martin–Boeing joint venture added it will then use its distributed lift system and a Vulcan Advanced Cryogenic Evolved Stage to bring B330 to its final position in lunar orbit.
Robert Bigelow, president of Bigelow Aerospace, said the B330 lunar depot will aim to complement other space exploration plans that will send more missions to the Moon and to Mars as well as facilitate lunar business development.
He noted that the module could also serve to enable NASA and other government organizations to consider the Moon as a new location for astronaut training and long-term exploration activities.
ULA-Bigelow Aerospace Team to Launch Lunar Expandable Space Habitat in 2022
