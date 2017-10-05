Ultra Electronics has received a one-year, $16.2 million contract modification to continue to help the U.S. Navy design, build, integrate and install multiple systems designed to secure the military branch’s critical infrastructure against cyber threats.
The company said Wednesday it will support cyber proofing of industrial control and electronic security systems that Navy uses in mission essential environments under the modification.
Work will occur through September 2018 in California, Hawaii and Washington.
Ultra Electronics to Continue Navy Infrastructure Cybersecurity Support
