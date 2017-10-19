Unisys Lands $60M Contract to Support Australia’s Immigration and Border Protection Unit

Unisys has secured a potential three-year, $60.4 million contract extension to provide managed end-user computing and infrastructure support services for staff members of Australia’s Department of Immigration and Border Protection around the world.
The company said Wednesday that it will continue to offer first level service desk, immigration systems and infrastructure support for the DIBP’s mid-range equipment.
Lysandra Schmutter, vice president of the public sector at Unisys Asia Pacific, said that the company combines domain knowledge, technology and experience to establish an electronic process which supports DIPB’s immigration systems.
Schmutter added that the communication between the DIBP, international airlines, freight companies and travel agents’ systems will help the Australian government oversee the people and cargo that arrive in the country.
