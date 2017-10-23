Advanced Technology Systems Co. has received a potential $64.1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop a mobile surveillance sensor security system for Egypt’s border guard personnel.
The Defense Department said Friday ATSC’s STARA Technologies subsidiary will carry out work in Gilbert, Arizona, with a an expected completion date of Aug. 20, 2019.
The Air Force will provide $63.6 million in foreign military sales funds from the Egyptian government at the time of award.
McLean, Virginia-based ATSC offers logistics, communications, force protection, cybersecurity, system integration and FMS support services for air, land and sea platforms.
USAF Taps Advanced Technology Systems for Egyptian Border Surveillance Tech FMS Contract
