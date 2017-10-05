Vencore to Support Army High Energy Laser System Devt Project via QWK Joint Venture

Vencore will support QWK Integrated Solutions‘ efforts to develop a laser technology for the U.S. Army‘s the High Energy Laser Technical Vehicle Demonstrator project.
Vencore said Wednesday it will provide program management, engineering and testing services under a HEL TVD task order awarded to the company’s QWK joint venture with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions‘ Digital Fusion Solutions.
The Army aims to deploy a high-energy laser weapon system designed to help warfighters protect themselves against mortars, artillery and rockets.
The task order was awarded through the Army’s Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration Domain 1 contract and covers work on the project’s concept refinement phase.
D3I is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $3 billion and offers a means for the military branch to procure technology design, development, demonstration and integration support services.
