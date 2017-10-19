VSE secured $35.6 million in new delivery orders from the Naval Sea Systems Command last month for the provision of maritime program support to U.S. allied navies.
The orders awarded under a foreign military sales contract encompasses logistics, planning, repair and maintenance management, procurement, technical assistance, training and engineering services to four FMS customers, VSE said Wednesday.
Performance of work will last for 12 to 15 months.
VSE CEO Maurice Gauthier said the company seeks to continue working with the U.S. Navy to help the service branch’s foreign naval partners address mission requirements.
The company also booked $57.4 million in maritime support services for 11 FMS clients during the months of July and August.
VSE Reports Additional Navy FMS Maritime Support Orders
