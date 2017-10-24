XAP has secured a five-year contract to develop a virtual system for the Defense Department‘s educational organization to electronically offer postsecondary-planning resources for students in grades 7 to 12 with DoD military and civilian parents.
The Department of Defense Education Activity chose XAP’s Choices360 as a platform for high students studying at DoDEA-managed schools to access tools and interactive self-assessment activities designed to help them prepare for college and career, XAP said Monday.
Choices360 is designed with financial aid, high school, college and career planning tools as well as an online portfolio for students to store information about their postsecondary planning activities, standardized test scores, financial support and scholarships.
DoDEA manages 166 primary and secondary schools through the U.S. and abroad.
XAP to Help DoD Org Implement Education & Career Planning System
XAP has secured a five-year contract to develop a virtual system for the Defense Department‘s educational organization to electronically offer postsecondary-planning resources for students in grades 7 to 12 with DoD military and civilian parents.
The Department of Defense Education Activity chose XAP’s Choices360 as a platform for high students studying at DoDEA-managed schools to access tools and interactive self-assessment activities designed to help them prepare for college and career, XAP said Monday.
Choices360 is designed with financial aid, high school, college and career planning tools as well as an online portfolio for students to store information about their postsecondary planning activities, standardized test scores, financial support and scholarships.
DoDEA manages 166 primary and secondary schools through the U.S. and abroad.