ACT I Secures USAF Task Order for Cessna ISR Training Support in 2 African Countries

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has secured a task order to provide the U.S. Air Force training support for Cessna-208 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations in Chad and Cameroon.
ACT I said Wednesday that the task order awarded through the General Services Administration‘s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business Pool 1 contract will facilitate support for the Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron over a one-year period.
The company will design courseware for continental U.S.-based classroom training and deliver in-country training for ISR missions under the task order.
Miklos Kiss, ACT I director of international programs, said the company aims to help AFSAT enable African security cooperation partners to leverage on-hand aviation assets through ISR training.
The task order works to expand ACT I’s training support portfolio, including with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron under U.S. Africa Command and the 571st MSAS under U.S. Southern Command, as part of the Air Force security cooperation programs.
ACT I said work under the task order is in line with an Air Force letter of offer and acceptance to facilitate training and technology transfer to international partners in an effort to build the capability of foreign security forces.
