Advanced IT Concepts to Help Update Army Test Range Network

Advanced IT Concepts has secured a potential four-year, $4 million contract to support modernization of the U.S. Army‘s test center networks.
AITC said Tuesday it will collaborate with the Army’s Product Management for Instrumentation, Targets, Threat Simulators and SOF Training Systems under the Test Network Modernization effort.
The company will research, identify, verify and validate communication infrastructure technologies to help the service branch address test requirements at the Aberdeen Test Center, Electronic Proving Grounds, Redstone Test Center, Yuma Proving Grounds and White Sands Test Center.
AITC also seeks to help PM ITTS review installation and integration plans as well as test range networks and components, perform technical analyses, prepare end-of-life systems report and develop EoL replacement and migration strategies.
Gabriel Ruiz, president and CEO of AITC, said the company has helped the service branch implement IT platforms at support medical simulation training centers, training laboratories and combat training centers worldwide.
Ruiz added AITC works with Simetri to provide IT services to the Army.
The goal of the TNM project is to address the branch’s test network EOL, bandwidth, information assurance, redundancy and network and risk management requirements.
AITC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned company that offers IT systems integration and professional services and to federal, state and local governments.
