Dave Wajsgras
A Raytheon-built ground launch and checkout system has been accepted by the U.S. Air Force to support management and operation of Global Positioning System satellites.
Raytheon said Thursday the acceptance of GPS Operational Control System Block 0 reflects the company’s completion of all contractual requirements under the LCS program.
The LCS ground system is designed to strengthen cybersecurity of the GPS constellation and consists of mission application software, computing hardware and workstations built to facilitate GPS III satellite launch and on-orbit test operations.
LCS serves as the basis for the Block 1 full system delivery platform designed to control legacy modernized satellites and signals such as the L1C and modernized Military Code.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, said the milestone will help the Air Force stay on track with its goal to launch the first updated GPS satellite next year.
Wajsgras added the company aims to deliver the full capability for Block O in 2021.
Air Force Accepts Raytheon-Built GPS Launch & Checkout System; Dave Wajsgras Comments
Dave Wajsgras
A Raytheon-built ground launch and checkout system has been accepted by the U.S. Air Force to support management and operation of Global Positioning System satellites.
Raytheon said Thursday the acceptance of GPS Operational Control System Block 0 reflects the company’s completion of all contractual requirements under the LCS program.
The LCS ground system is designed to strengthen cybersecurity of the GPS constellation and consists of mission application software, computing hardware and workstations built to facilitate GPS III satellite launch and on-orbit test operations.
LCS serves as the basis for the Block 1 full system delivery platform designed to control legacy modernized satellites and signals such as the L1C and modernized Military Code.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, said the milestone will help the Air Force stay on track with its goal to launch the first updated GPS satellite next year.
Wajsgras added the company aims to deliver the full capability for Block O in 2021.