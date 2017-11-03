Air Force Expects Multiple Firms to Pursue GPS 3 Satellite Production Contract

U.S. Air Force leaders predict that multiple companies will compete for work to build approximately 22 GPS 3 satellites for the service branch, Space News reported Thursday.
Air Force Lt. Gen. John Thompson, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center, hinted Boeing and Northrop Grumman as among potential contractors that could respond to a request for proposals on the GPS 3 satellite development program.
Thompson said the Defense Department‘s joint requirements oversight committee will conduct a capability development review prior to the issuance of an RFP for the next production lot.
Lockheed Martin secured a previous contract to build and supply 10 GPS 3 satellites in support of the program, the report noted.
The report added the production lot for satellites 11 through 32 will cost approximately $10 billion.
“We think there are multiple designs that are viable … But we believe all companies will require some development work,” said Air Force Col. Steve Whitney, head of the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the Space and Missile Systems Center.
