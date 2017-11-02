BAE Systems has selected Liferaft Systems Australia and Mackay Consolidated Industries to respectively produce a marine evacuation system and pipe hanger inserts for the U.K. navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship program.
Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne witnessed the signing of contracts between BAE and the two Australia-based companies at the British defense contractor’s headquarters in London, BAE said Wednesday.
Both contracts are projected to support more than 200 jobs throughout Australia and increase the number of Type 26 suppliers to 44.
The U.K. defense ministry awarded BAE a potential $4.8 billion contract earlier this year to construct the first three warships under the Type 26 program.
BAE assists Australian firms in efforts to identify work opportunities across supply chain markets through the contractor’s Global Access Program.
The defense company also submitted a bid for Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigate program.
BAE Adds 2 Suppliers to UK Type 26 Shipbuilding Program
