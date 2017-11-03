BAE Systems‘ Australia-based business unit secured a potential $153.4 million contract to boost the capacities of the Nulka active missile decoy system.
BAE Systems to Update Nulka Active Missile Decoys for Australian Armed Forces
BAE Systems‘ Australia-based business unit secured a potential $153.4 million contract to boost the capacities of the Nulka active missile decoy system.
The company said Friday the 20-year program will also cover the development of a new launch system along with supporting technologies that can bolster Nulka’s capacity to protect Australian and allied fleets.
Glynn Phillips, CEO of BAE Systems Australia, said the Nulka upgrade mission will look to help Australia’s navy possess an effective anti-ship missile defense platform as well as serve as a basis for the continue development of the country’s defense export.
BAE Systems will also install launch systems onboard Anzac frigates in support of the six-year, $1.5 billion Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program.