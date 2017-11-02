Boeing has invested in Gamma Alloys to help the Valencia, California-based firm further develop advanced metal-matrix composites for various applications within the automotive, aerospace and other industries.
Boeing said Wednesday it made the investment via its HorizonX ventures arm and collaborated with Gamma Alloys to develop advanced materials and machining technologies.
Mark Sommer, CEO of Gamma Alloys, said the company will use the funding from Boeing on efforts to accelerate the development of nanoparticle materials and industrialize existing manufacturing processes.
Sommer added the company will also explore potential applications for Gamma Alloys technologies across various industries.
Gamma Alloys works to discover potential breakthroughs in nano-reinforced aluminum alloys that offer stiffness and improved wear resistance in comparison with other materials.
The company is focused on the development of custom systems that can help design engineers address limits related to what can be created using traditionally available materials.
Boeing Invests in Gamma Alloys to Aid Metal-Matrix Composites Devt
