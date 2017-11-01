CACI Lands CBP Air, Marine Surveillance System Support Task Order; Ken Asbury Comments

Ken Asbury
CACI International has received a potential four-year, $34.5 million contract from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to update, operate and maintain the agency’s Air and Marine Operations Surveillance System.
AMOSS works to help CBP’s air and marine operations center perform aerial and marine surveillance operations across U.S. borders and other western hemisphere, CACI said Wednesday.
AMOSS is designed to monitor at least 50,000 aircraft and ships, coordinate disaster response efforts and detect suspicious traffic across air and sea by integrating data from sensors and radars.
The task order covers software updates, analytics, data analysis, testing and evaluation support as well as integration of sensor feeds and new tech platforms into AMOSS.
CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury said the company aims to deliver novel platforms designed to help decision makers gain access to actionable data amid the rising national security threats.
“Our focus remains on partnering with our customers to assist them in meeting their immediate and long-term mission goals for the preservation of our national security,” added Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
CBP awarded the task order through the Department of Homeland Security’s Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II contract vehicle.
