Cryptonite has introduced a new moving target cyber defense technology designed to shield networks from cyber attacks and prevent potential adversary reconnaissance missions.
The company said Thursday the CryptoniteNXT system was built to proactively suppress potential attacks before networks can implement traditional means to detect and remove such breaches.
CryptoniteNXT, which was developed through funding from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, will be offered as a network appliance built to aid current network infrastructure and boost wired and wireless security.
Justin Yackoski, chief technology officer at Cryptonite, said the CryptoniteNXT technology was also created to support vulnerability use cases and defend networks against any potential level of adversary.
Cryptonite Unveils Moving Target Cyber Defense Tech to Protect Client Networks
Cryptonite has introduced a new moving target cyber defense technology designed to shield networks from cyber attacks and prevent potential adversary reconnaissance missions.
The company said Thursday the CryptoniteNXT system was built to proactively suppress potential attacks before networks can implement traditional means to detect and remove such breaches.
CryptoniteNXT, which was developed through funding from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, will be offered as a network appliance built to aid current network infrastructure and boost wired and wireless security.
Justin Yackoski, chief technology officer at Cryptonite, said the CryptoniteNXT technology was also created to support vulnerability use cases and defend networks against any potential level of adversary.