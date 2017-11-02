Dave Buss
Cubic‘s global defense business will provide a range of training services to the U.S. Marine Corps under a six-month, $11.5 million contract.
The company said Thursday it will support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s Training Systems Support program that covers Marine warfighting training; command post exercises; battle staff training; mission rehearsal exercises; and mobile command, control, communication and computers operations.
The contract also covers combat simulation services across individual, joint and combined staff training.
“The MTSS program provides the functional and technical training services necessary to plan, prepare and execute the Marine Corps’ individual, unit and staff training events,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.
Buss added that Cubic aims to help boost Marines’ warfighting skills through the contract.
Dave Buss: Cubic to Assist Marine Corps in Warfighting Skills Training
Dave Buss
Cubic‘s global defense business will provide a range of training services to the U.S. Marine Corps under a six-month, $11.5 million contract.
The company said Thursday it will support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s Training Systems Support program that covers Marine warfighting training; command post exercises; battle staff training; mission rehearsal exercises; and mobile command, control, communication and computers operations.
The contract also covers combat simulation services across individual, joint and combined staff training.
“The MTSS program provides the functional and technical training services necessary to plan, prepare and execute the Marine Corps’ individual, unit and staff training events,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.
Buss added that Cubic aims to help boost Marines’ warfighting skills through the contract.