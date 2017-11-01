Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: Endpoint Protection Tech Key to Agencies’ Situational Awareness

Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC’s federal business, has said new technology platforms have emerged that work to help federal agencies build up their cyber “defensive postures” through endpoint protection, GCN reported Tuesday.
Chehreh cited Dell EMC’s adoption of a technology tool in RSA’s Archer dashboards designed to detect anomalies in empirical data through risk management and continuous monitoring and the company’s efforts to help government clients detect potential network intrusions through its collaboration with endpoint security firm Cylance.
“These technologies, coupled with deeper threat intelligence, are creating greater situational awareness within agencies,” he said.
He also discussed how the traditional procurement process in the public sector impedes technology upgrades and innovation.
“The government simply cannot access tech at the pace of innovation, and thus innovations pass and vulnerabilities are exposed,” he said.
“There is a large disconnect between the ability to fight cyber threats and the government’s ability to acquire the needed tools quickly.”
Chehreh also noted how open-source and containment technologies can help stop the “progression of the cyber kill chain” while enabling applications to run in a secure virtual environment.
