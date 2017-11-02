DoD’s Innovation Unit Taps C3 IoT to Develop AI-Based Predictive Maintenance Platform

C3 IoT has received a multiyear contract from the Defense Department‘s innovation unit to build an artificial intelligence-based data management platform to aid military aircraft maintenance operations.
Defense Innovation Unit Experimental asked the company to provide a predictive maintenance platform for DoD to forecast imminent problems with aircraft systems and components, C3 said Wednesday.
C3 noted its IoT Platform will work to help DoD users aggregate and manage huge amounts of disparate data such as sensor reports and maintenance logs in a cloud-based data image that will run on Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud (US) region.
The U.S. Air Force plans to implement the platform along with the predictive maintenance system in a move to predict any equipment failure in the E-3 Sentry and the F-16 aircraft platforms.
C3 also seeks to help the service branch identify opportunities to service or replace aircraft components and accelerate the maintenance process with the company’s AI-based technology.
