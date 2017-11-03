Druva Obtains FedRAMP Authorization for Data Mgmt-as-a-Service Offering

Druva has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to sell its cloud-based data management platform to U.S. government agencies.
The FedRAMP authority to operate confirms that the Druva inSync data management-as-a-service platform meets government cloud security standards, the company said Thursday.
Druva inSync works to provide a single unified control system for the protection, preservation and discovery of data across endpoints and cloud applications.
The platform is designed to run on Amazon Web Services‘ FedRAMP-authorized GovCloud isolated cloud region for government customers.
Druva inSync is now part of a group of more than 80 cloud offerings with a FedRAMP ATO designation.
