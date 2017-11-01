The General Services Administration and the Energy Department have released a joint request for information on technology platforms that could help increase operational efficiency of federal buildings.
GSA said Tuesday it encourages manufacturers and other interested parties to submit information about potential building technologies as part of the FY18 Green Proving Ground Program solicitation notice.
Submissions will be evaluated through GSA’s Proving Ground program and DOE’s High Impact Technology Innovation Catalyst, and finalists will be matched with buildings under federal or commercial operation for third-party verification.
The solicitation’s “Behind-the-Meter Load Optimization” category seeks tools designed to manage behind-the-meter generation, building loads and storage.
The “Improving Overall Building Operations and Maintenance” category includes technologies intended to help operators update physical building components and software systems as well as determine any problems with facility equipment.
GSA, DOE Issue Building Mgmt Tech RFI
The General Services Administration and the Energy Department have released a joint request for information on technology platforms that could help increase operational efficiency of federal buildings.
GSA said Tuesday it encourages manufacturers and other interested parties to submit information about potential building technologies as part of the FY18 Green Proving Ground Program solicitation notice.
Submissions will be evaluated through GSA’s Proving Ground program and DOE’s High Impact Technology Innovation Catalyst, and finalists will be matched with buildings under federal or commercial operation for third-party verification.
The solicitation’s “Behind-the-Meter Load Optimization” category seeks tools designed to manage behind-the-meter generation, building loads and storage.
The “Improving Overall Building Operations and Maintenance” category includes technologies intended to help operators update physical building components and software systems as well as determine any problems with facility equipment.