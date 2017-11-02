JETCO Research President Doug Humphrey to Headline Big Idea CONNECTpreneur Baltimore Forum

Doug Humphrey, president of content monetization tool provider JETCO Research, will conduct a fireside chat session with business leaders and investors at the Big Idea CONNECTpreneur Baltimore Forum on Nov. 16 at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore in Maryland.
Humphrey also served as CEO and co-founder of satellite communications company Cidera and of managed hosting provider Digex, which was bought by Verizon.
Event organizers expect 400 attendees to include approximately 250 company CEOs and founders, as well as more than 80 angel investors and venture capitalists.
The forum will include networking sessions, a showcase of eight emerging technology companies and a panel discussion with entrepreneurs and investors.
Panelists include:
- Frank Bonsal, director of venture creation at Towson University
- Mike Avon, founder and CEO of ICX Media
- Jeff Cherry, CEO, founder and executive director of Conscious Venture Lab
- Rosemarie Truman, founder and CEO of The Center for Advancing Innovation
Click here to register for the event. Participants can use the ‘EXECBIZ’ code and receive a 40 percent discount on their ticket.
