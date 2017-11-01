KBR to Support Delivery of UK’s Forensics Transformation Program

Houston-based KBR has received a contract to serve as a delivery partner for the U.K. government’s effort to implement modern and efficient forensic services.
The company said Wednesday it will work with the National Police Chiefs Council and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners in the U.K. to update forensic services under the Transforming Forensics Program.
KBR will render services such as project and program management, design, communications and technical support in the next two years under the contract.
The contract works to expand KBR’s portfolio of work with the U.K. government, including the Home Office and Metropolitan Police Service.
The Transforming Forensics Program aims to design and deliver advanced crime investigation capabilities in efforts to enhance public safety and the criminal justice system.
