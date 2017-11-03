Ken Asbury
Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI International, has said the company plans to build up its products through investments in machine learning, electronic warfare and other technology capabilities that he thinks could help expand CACI’s offerings for the intelligence services market, CRN reported Thursday.
Asbury said Thursday at the Arlington, Virginia-based defense information technology contractor’s earnings call that CACI’s major focus would be to prioritize products over services.
He shared his views on enterprise-side infrastructure contracts and the opportunities that cloud, data analytics and machine learning capabilities could potentially offer to CACI from a mergers and acquisitions aspect.
Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, also cited the adoption of cloud platforms in the public sector.
“There’s a slow rate of adoption, still government customers who don’t think the cloud is secure,” he said.
“There’s a market there for quite some time.”
CACI also announced plans to have a balanced mix of managed services, professional services and products in its portfolio of contract bids over the next 12 months.
The company recorded $1.09 billion in revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, up from $1.07 billion from the prior-year period.
Ken Asbury: CACI Eyes Machine Learning, EW Tech Investments for Intell Market Push
