Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a potential $11.3 million contract modification to help update the U.S. Air Force‘s satellite control and management systems.
The company said Wednesday updates will cover system consolidation and architecture and security enhancements intended to support the service branch’s communication satellite missions.
Kratos’ satcom business unit currently provides technology platforms and services that support more than 85 percent of U.S. space missions and more than 75 percent of commercial satellite operators worldwide.
Those offerings include command and control, radio frequency interference mitigation, network operations, cybersecurity and signal processing products and services.
Kratos to Update Air Force Satellite Control, Mgmt Systems
