L3 Joins Boeing’s Navy Underwater Vehicle Design Contract Team
L3 Technologies has joined a Boeing-led team that won a potential $42.3 million contract to design an extra large unmanned undersea vehicle platform for the U.S. Navy.
L3 said Thursday it will design and integrate autonomous, mission planning, cybersecurity, navigation and anti-tamper technologies into the team’s XLUUV offering.
Christopher Kubasik, L3 president and chief operating officer, said the company aims to help address an “urgent” operational requirement of the Navy through the contract.
The company’s sensor systems and communication systems businesses worked together to design multiple technologies for the XLUUV program.
L3 noted its adaptive methods unit also supports the project.