Leidos has received three task orders worth $45 million combined from the National Institutes of Health to provide information technology services to the National Heart Lung Blood Institute’s IT and applications center.
The company said Thursday it will use a software quality process that employs agile and DevOps methods in efforts to help ITAC maintain NHLBI’s IT application portfolio
Leidos’ software development professionals will also update applications for the institute to address end-user change requests, remediate identified security flaws and comply with agency mandates.
Work under the task orders will primarily occur in Bethesda, Maryland.
NHLBI has worked with the company to increase stability of the institute’s systems as well as secure and remove unsupported applications.
ITAC oversees business, research, and clinical informatics projects that support NHLBI’s biomedical studies.
Leidos Secures NIH IT Support Task Orders
